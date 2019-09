A federal judge on Monday threw out a journalist’s lawsuit accusing the distributors of the Gilda Radner documentary “Love, Gilda” of using her interviews with the comedian and actress without authorization.

U.S. District Judge Vincent Briccetti in White Plains, New York dismissed a copyright infringement lawsuit New York-based journalist Hillary Johnson brought against Magnolia Pictures and CNN Films.

