RCN a 'haven' for copyright infringement, record labels say

A group of major record labels including UMG Recordings Inc and Capitol Records LLC on Tuesday filed a lawsuit accusing internet service provider RCN Corporation of enabling “massive” copyright infringement by its customers.

RCN units “knowingly contributed to, and reaped substantial profits from, copyright infringement by RCN subscribers, including thousands of repeat infringers,” the record labels said in a complaint filed in federal court in Trenton, New Jersey.

