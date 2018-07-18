Appeals court reverses denial of fair use in copyrighted tech standards case

A federal appeals court on Tuesday expressed doubts about whether private organizations use copyright law to control the publication of technical standards incorporated into state and federal laws.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit set aside a lower-court judgment against pro-open-government nonprofit Public.Resource.Org Inc, finding the group likely had a “fair use” right to republish technical standards developed by private organizations including the American Society for Testing and Materials.

