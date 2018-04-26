Recording industry groups urge en banc review of 'Blurred Lines' ruling

The Recording Industry of America on Monday urged a federal appeals court to reconsider a recent decision upholding a $5.3 million judgment against Robin Thicke and Pharrell Williams for copying a Marvin Gaye song to create their 2013 smash “Blurred Lines.”

The trade organization, joined by the National Music Publishers’ Association, filed an amicus brief supporting a request for en banc rehearing filed by Thicke and Williams on April 11.

