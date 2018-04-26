FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 26, 2018 / 12:31 AM / in 44 minutes

Recording industry groups urge en banc review of 'Blurred Lines' ruling

Jan Wolfe

1 Min Read

The Recording Industry of America on Monday urged a federal appeals court to reconsider a recent decision upholding a $5.3 million judgment against Robin Thicke and Pharrell Williams for copying a Marvin Gaye song to create their 2013 smash “Blurred Lines.”

The trade organization, joined by the National Music Publishers’ Association, filed an amicus brief supporting a request for en banc rehearing filed by Thicke and Williams on April 11.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2vOGwaI

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
