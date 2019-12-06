DOJ backs antitrust lawsuit against U.S. radio stations

The U.S. government on Thursday signaled its support for a private lawsuit alleging antitrust violations by Radio Music License Committee, a group that negotiates music licenses on behalf of most of the country’s radio stations.

The U.S. Department of Justice’s Antitrust Division filed a “statement of interest” supporting Global Music Rights (GMR), a company that represents songwriters, in a lawsuit accusing Radio Music License Committee Inc (RMLC) of price-fixing.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2PkUSGr