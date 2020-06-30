'Copyright troll' lawyer sanctioned for lying under oath

Richard Liebowitz, a New York lawyer notorious for filing low-value copyright cases on behalf of photographers, has been fined for lying under oath and faces additional sanctions that could hamstring his legal practice.

In a lengthy decision issued on Friday, U.S. District Judge Jesse Furman in Manhattan imposed monetary and non-monetary sanctions on Liebowitz for his conduct in a lawsuit alleging unauthorized use of a photograph on a band’s Facebook page.

