Westlaw News
June 30, 2020 / 2:26 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

'Copyright troll' lawyer sanctioned for lying under oath

Jan Wolfe

1 Min Read

Richard Liebowitz, a New York lawyer notorious for filing low-value copyright cases on behalf of photographers, has been fined for lying under oath and faces additional sanctions that could hamstring his legal practice.

In a lengthy decision issued on Friday, U.S. District Judge Jesse Furman in Manhattan imposed monetary and non-monetary sanctions on Liebowitz for his conduct in a lawsuit alleging unauthorized use of a photograph on a band’s Facebook page.

