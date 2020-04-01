Lawyer sanctioned in IP case for falsely claiming anti-Semitism

A judge publicly reprimanded a Los Angeles attorney on the grounds that he threatened opposing lawyers in an intellectual property case and falsely testified that they directed anti-Semitic insults at him.

U.S. District Judge John Jarvey in Iowa on Monday said solo practitioner Jonathan Stein’s conduct was “the kind that could well undermine public confidence in the judicial system and the reputation of the bar as a whole, if left unchecked or subjected to too slight a sanction to stop it.”

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2Jx0L0F