Supreme Court to resolve circuit split on copyright registration

The U.S. Supreme Court agreed on Thursday to clarify a long-running debate over what procedures copyright owners must complete before bringing infringement lawsuits.

The high court agreed to hear an appeal by news organization Fourth Estate Public Benefit Corp, whose copyright lawsuit against financial information website Wall-street.com LLC was dismissed because the U.S. Copyright Office had not yet registered its copyrights.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2KvgxYQ