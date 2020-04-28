Judges skeptical of fair use protection for Dr. Seuss 'parody'

A U.S. appeals court on Monday appeared likely to revive a lawsuit by Dr. Seuss Enterprises LP seeking to halt publication of a “Star Trek”-themed book parodying the Seuss book “Oh, the Places You’ll Go!”

A three-judge panel of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals held oral arguments by video in an appeal by DSE of a ruling that the crowdfunded “Oh, the Places You’ll Boldly Go!” made fair use of the 1990 Seuss book and did not infringe DSE’s trademarks and copyrights.

