CBS Broadcasting Inc on Monday vanquished on appeal a copyright case alleging its series “Star Trek: Discovery,” a reboot of the famed science fiction franchise, copied a videogame concept.

The U.S. 2nd Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed the dismissal of lawsuit filed against CBS by Anas Osama Ibrahim Abdin, creator of a videogame concept titled “Tardigrades.”

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/3ay8PLd