A lawsuit that could clarify the copyrightability of tattoos on the videogame avatars of famous athletes cleared an early hurdle on Wednesday.

A federal judge in Illinois said Catherine Alexander, a tattoo artist who inked wrestler Randy Orton, can proceed with a copyright lawsuit against the makers of the WWE 2K videogame series, World Wrestling Entertainment Inc (WWE) and Take-Two Interactive Software Inc.

