Videogame maker wins copyright case over NBA players' tattoos

Take-Two Interactive Software Inc on Thursday defeated copyright infringement claims over its inclusion of tattoos inked onto professional basketball players in the NBA 2K videogame series.

U.S. District Judge Laura Taylor Swain granted summary judgment to the videogame maker in a infringement case brought by Solid Oak Sketches, which holds copyrights on the designs for tattoos inked onto basketball players including LeBron James.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2xxcV6T