Prolific lawyer wants SDNY judge recused over 'copyright troll' jab

Richard Liebowitz, a New York lawyer notorious for filing a high volume of low-value copyright cases on behalf of photographers, has sought the recusal of a judge who referred to him as a “copyright troll.”

In a motion filed on Tuesday, Liebowitz demanded that U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan in Manhattan step aside from a copyright infringement case the prolific plaintiffs’ lawyer brought against magazine publisher Bauer Media Group.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2JD4ZnP