Westlaw News
October 31, 2019 / 8:01 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Prolific lawyer wants SDNY judge recused over 'copyright troll' jab

Jan Wolfe

1 Min Read

Richard Liebowitz, a New York lawyer notorious for filing a high volume of low-value copyright cases on behalf of photographers, has sought the recusal of a judge who referred to him as a “copyright troll.”

In a motion filed on Tuesday, Liebowitz demanded that U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan in Manhattan step aside from a copyright infringement case the prolific plaintiffs’ lawyer brought against magazine publisher Bauer Media Group.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2JD4ZnP

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below