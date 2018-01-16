Big-name musicians line up against Pandora in Turtles copyright fight

Carly Simon, Carole King, Melissa Etheridge, the Isley Brothers and other stars on Friday urged California’s highest court to side with members of the 1960s band The Turtles in their copyright dispute with music streaming service Pandora Music Inc over songs recorded before 1972.

The artists said in an amicus brief that the California Supreme Court should rule that Pandora infringed on their copyrights by airing pre-1972 songs without paying royalties.

