Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Westlaw News
September 13, 2018 / 10:49 PM / Updated an hour ago

Media monitoring service takes Fox News copyright fight to Supreme Court

Jan Wolfe

1 Min Read

Media monitoring service TVEyes Inc on Wednesday asked the U.S. Supreme Court to reverse a decision finding it infringed on Fox News Channel copyrights by redistributing its programming.

TVEyes argued in a cert petition that the lower court ruling misinterpreted the “fair use” defense to copyright infringement, which allows for the unauthorized copying of copyrighted work for purposes like criticism and parody.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2p49mOc

