SCOTUS declines to hear TVEyes appeal in Fox News copyright fight

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday said it would not review a decision finding media monitoring service TVEyes violated Fox News Channel copyrights by broadly redistributing its programming to viewers interested in locating clips by topic and date.

TVEyes had filed a cert petition seeking to overturn a February 2018 ruling by the U.S. 2nd Circuit Court of Appeals, which held TVEyes’ redistribution service was not protected by the fair use exception to copyright law.

