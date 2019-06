Hollywood studios on Monday won a $62.4 million copyright infringement verdict against a startup that streamed family-friendly versions of their movies that filtered out profane language, sex and nudity, violence, and alcohol and drug use.

A federal jury ordered Provo, Utah-based VidAngel Inc to pay the amount to Warner Bros Entertainment Inc and subsidiaries of the Walt Disney Company.

