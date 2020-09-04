Westlaw News
September 4, 2020 / 10:23 PM / Updated an hour ago

VidAngel lives on, thanks to copyright settlement with studios

Jan Wolfe

1 Min Read

VidAngel Inc, a startup that streams family-friendly versions of Hollywood movies, on Friday said it would emerge from bankruptcy, thanks to a settlement in long-running copyright litigation with Warner Bros Entertainment Inc, The Walt Disney Company, and other film studios.

VidAngel said in a statement that, as part of the settlement, it has agreed not to decrypt, copy, stream or distribute content from Disney and Warner Brothers without their permission.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/2Z8sGfQ

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
