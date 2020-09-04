VidAngel lives on, thanks to copyright settlement with studios

VidAngel Inc, a startup that streams family-friendly versions of Hollywood movies, on Friday said it would emerge from bankruptcy, thanks to a settlement in long-running copyright litigation with Warner Bros Entertainment Inc, The Walt Disney Company, and other film studios.

VidAngel said in a statement that, as part of the settlement, it has agreed not to decrypt, copy, stream or distribute content from Disney and Warner Brothers without their permission.

