VMware prevails in $110 million software licensing dispute

A federal jury on Monday issued a defense verdict for Dell Inc subsidiary VMware Inc in its $110 million licensing dispute with the software developer Phoenix Technologies Ltd.

The jury in Oakland, California said VMware did not engage in copyright infringement by incorporating Phoenix's basic input/output system (BIOS) program into its software products. The jury found that VMware's use of the BIOS program was permitted under the terms of a longstanding licensing agreement with Phoenix. Counsel for Phoenix said "We are disappointed with the verdict and are evaluating our options."

