VMware prevails in $110 million software licensing dispute
June 13, 2017 / 8:10 PM / in 2 months

VMware prevails in $110 million software licensing dispute

Jan Wolfe

1 Min Read

A federal jury on Monday issued a defense verdict for Dell Inc subsidiary VMware Inc in its $110 million licensing dispute with the software developer Phoenix Technologies Ltd.

The jury in Oakland, California said VMware did not engage in copyright infringement by incorporating Phoenix's basic input/output system (BIOS) program into its software products. The jury found that VMware's use of the BIOS program was permitted under the terms of a longstanding licensing agreement with Phoenix. Counsel for Phoenix said "We are disappointed with the verdict and are evaluating our options."

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2slnkhm

