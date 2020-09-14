2nd Circuit to weigh Warhol's 'fair use' of Prince photo

A federal appeals court on Tuesday will weigh in on whether Andy Warhol engaged in copyright infringement in the 1980s when he repurposed another person’s photograph of the recording artist Prince.

The U.S. 2nd Circuit Court of Appeals will hear oral arguments in an appeal by photographer Lynn Goldsmith of a ruling that Warhol’s actions were a transformative “fair use” that did not violate copyright law.

