2nd Circuit reverses win for Andy Warhol Foundation over Prince images

Andy Warhol’s artwork based on photographer Lynn Goldsmith’s picture of the late rock star Prince isn’t protected from her copyright infringement claims by the fair use doctrine, the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said Friday.

In an opinion written by Circuit Judge Gerard Lynch, a three-judge 2nd Circuit panel said Warhol's illustrations weren't transformative uses of Goldsmith's photo, reversing a 2019 decision by U.S. District Judge John Koeltl in Manhattan. To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/2QyXViq