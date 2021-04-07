2nd Circuit skeptical of copyright lawyer Liebowitz's sanctions appeal

A panel of 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals judges seemed skeptical on Wednesday of embattled copyright attorney Richard Liebowitz’s argument that a Manhattan federal court’s sanctions against him were overly harsh and unsupported by the facts of the case.

Among other things, the judges at oral argument said Liebowitz’s attorney Brian Jacobs of Morvillo Abramowitz Grand Iason & Anello had a “hard road to walk” to counter a mediator’s testimony about Liebowitz’s behavior.

