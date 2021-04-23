7th Circuit shows 'copyright troll' the door in floor-plan infringement case

The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled Friday that construction company Signature Construction Inc didn’t infringe copyrights in floor plans owned by Design Basics LLC, which the court characterized as a “copyright troll.”

Signature’s home designs didn’t infringe Design Basics’ “thin” copyrights because their plans weren’t virtually identical, Chief Circuit Judge Diane Sykes said, in her ruling on behalf of a unanimous three-judge panel.

