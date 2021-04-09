DJ Marshmello defeats copyright claims over hit 'Happier'

Christopher Comstock, better known as the electronic dance music DJ Marshmello, escaped claims in Los Angeles federal court that he stole elements of another DJ’s remix of a song by the band OneRepublic for his hit song “Happier.”

Artem Stoliarov, whose DJ name is Arty, had signed away his rights to the work that Marshmello allegedly infringed in his agreement to remix OneRepublic’s song and so did not have standing to sue, U.S. District Judge Philip Gutierrez said Thursday.

