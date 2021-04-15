Facebook, Princeton lose bid to escape virtual object copyright claims

Lithuanian company UAB Planner 5D defeated Facebook Inc and Princeton University’s attempt to escape claims in San Francisco federal court that they infringed copyrights in virtual objects and scenes from its home design website.

U.S. District Judge William Orrick said Wednesday that Planner 5D, represented by The Business Litigation Group PC, didn’t have to wait until the U.S. Copyright Office finished reconsidering its copyright registration application to pursue its infringement claims.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/3mRWTuf