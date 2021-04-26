Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
IN BRIEF: Copyright Office proposes quicker registration for CCB works

By Blake Brittain

The U.S. Copyright Office proposed on Monday that unregistered works would be eligible for an expedited copyright registration process when those works are being litigated at its new small-claims tribunal.

The Office said in a Federal Register notice that the proposed rule is intended to address “both the continued value of copyright registration and the practical difficulties smaller-value copyright owners may have in registering their work.”

