Shira Perlmutter, a longtime higher-up at the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, is taking over leadership of the U.S. Copyright Office, the office said in a press release on Tuesday.

Perlmutter will take over next month as Register of Copyrights and director of the U.S. Copyright Office, replacing Maria Strong.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/3kBAMpl