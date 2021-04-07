Q&A: Haynes & Boone's Jason Bloom on the Google/Oracle Supreme Court ruling

The U.S. Supreme Court delivered a much-anticipated ruling earlier this week in a copyright dispute between Google LLC and Oracle Corp, finding in a 6-2 opinion that Google made fair use of Oracle’s Java software code in building the Android mobile operating system.

The court found that Google’s use of declaring code from Oracle’s Java application programming interfaces (APIs) was protected under copyright law, sparing the company potentially from billions of dollars in damages.

