University of California reaps two more patents on CRISPR technology

The University of California has received two new patents on CRISPR gene-editing technology, bringing its total number of patents to 10 as it prepares for another legal confrontation with the Massachusetts-based Broad Institute.

The two new patents, announced Tuesday, were granted to Jennifer Doudna, a biochemist at the University of California-Berkeley, and her co-inventor Emmanuelle Charpentier, formerly of the University of Vienna and now of the Max Planck Institute for Infection Biology. The University of California and University of Vienna are also named on the patents.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/32MdogO