A federal jury on Friday found metal 3D printing systems maker Markforged Inc did not infringe two patents held by rival Desktop Metal Inc, delivering a verdict that could determine leadership in the nascent market for the companies’ products.

Desktop Metal sued in March in federal court in Boston, asking for an injunction blocking Markforged from using its patented technology in its own printer system.

