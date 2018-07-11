FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 11, 2018 / 11:26 PM / Updated 17 hours ago

Metal 3D printing startups go to court in patent trial

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

Desktop Metal Inc, a maker of metal 3D printing systems, faced off with rival Markforged Inc in federal court in Boston on Wednesday in a patent dispute that could determine leadership in the nascent market for metal 3D printers.

Burlington, Massachusetts-based Desktop Metal, a startup with a reported valuation of over $1 billion, sued Markforged for patent infringement in March and is seeking an injunction blocking it from using its technology in its own printer system.

