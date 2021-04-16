Disney, 'Predator' writers file suits over copyright termination

The writers of the original “Predator” movie and Disney’s 20th Century Fox Film Corp have filed dueling lawsuits in California federal courts over the writers’ move to reclaim Disney’s copyright in their screenplay.

Brothers James and John Thomas argued in their Thursday complaint that Fox was trying to deny them their termination rights under copyright law, while Fox argued in its lawsuit, which was also filed on Thursday, that the brothers’ termination notice was untimely.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/3uWJl3j