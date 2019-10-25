IN BRIEF: Dropbox defeats trademark lawsuit over ‘Smart Sync’ feature

Cloud-based file-sharing service Dropbox Inc did not infringe military contractor Ironhawk Technologies Inc’s trademark on “SmartSync” by adding a feature called “Smart Sync” to some of its paid subscription plans in 2017, a federal judge in Los Angeles ruled on Thursday.

U.S. District Judge Dean Pregerson granted Dropbox’s motion for summary judgment finding Manhattan Beach, California-based Ironhawk’s “SmartSync” mark was descriptive or, at most, suggestive of the product’s features, entitling it to weak trademark protection.

