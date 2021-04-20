Dropbox 'Smart Sync' trademark dispute revived by 9th Circuit

The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Tuesday revived Navy contractor Ironhawk Technologies Inc’s claims that Dropbox Inc’s Smart Sync feature infringes its trademark in a feature of the same name.

In a 2-1 opinion, a 9th Circuit panel said that a Los Angeles federal court wrongly denied Ironhawk a jury trial and that a jury could reasonably find consumers would believe Ironhawk’s SmartSync is associated with Dropbox.

