The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday ruled that an annotated version of Georgia’s legal code is not protected by copyright and can be distributed by a third party without permission.

The split decision was a victory for Carl Malamud, a California-based advocate for open access to legal documents who publishes these texts at Public.Resource.Org.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2KEL08y