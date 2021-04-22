Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Westlaw News

IN BRIEF: HPE, Facebook, Microsoft offer patent access to low-carbon inventors

By Blake Brittain

1 Min Read

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co, Facebook Inc, and Microsoft Corp will offer free access to hundreds of their patents to researchers developing low-carbon technologies, the companies announced Thursday.

The companies’ Low-Carbon Patent Pledge grants a royalty-free license to patents related to power management, data center architecture, thermal management, and a “broad range” of other technologies to those developing inventions related to generating, storing, or distributing renewable energy, a statement from the companies said.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/2Qo59pS

