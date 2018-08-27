FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Westlaw News
August 27, 2018 / 9:19 PM / Updated an hour ago

Ericsson wins reconsideration of order upholding Intellectual Ventures patent

Brendan Pierson

1 Min Read

(Reuters) -

A U.S. appeals court on Monday ordered a federal review board to reconsider its decision upholding a wireless communication patent owned by patent licensing company Intellectual Ventures, in a win for Swedish telecommunications company Ericsson.

Circuit Judge Jimmie Reyna, writing for a unanimous three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit, said the U.S. Patent Trial and Appeal Board (PTAB) must revisit its decision because it failed to consider all of Ericsson’s arguments that 10 of the patent’s claims were invalid.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2C4avyP

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.