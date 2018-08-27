Ericsson wins reconsideration of order upholding Intellectual Ventures patent

(Reuters) -

A U.S. appeals court on Monday ordered a federal review board to reconsider its decision upholding a wireless communication patent owned by patent licensing company Intellectual Ventures, in a win for Swedish telecommunications company Ericsson.

Circuit Judge Jimmie Reyna, writing for a unanimous three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit, said the U.S. Patent Trial and Appeal Board (PTAB) must revisit its decision because it failed to consider all of Ericsson’s arguments that 10 of the patent’s claims were invalid.

