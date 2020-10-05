IN BRIEF: SCOTUS will not hear TCL, Ericsson cellphone royalty dispute

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to hear a case over whether Swedish telecom company Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson is entitled to have a jury determine the backward-looking royalties it will collect from Chinese smartphone maker TCL Corp for standard-essential patents on cellular technology.

A district court in 2017 had ordered Ericsson to license the patents, which cover technology that is necessary to comply with industry standards, to TCL on “fair, reasonable, and nondiscriminatory” (FRAND) terms as required by law, and had set royalties for TCL’s past use of the technology at $16.5 million.

