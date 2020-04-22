Inventor can challenge validity of patent on own invention in PTO -Fed Circ

An inventor can challenge the validity of his own patent after assigning it to another party through an inter partes review in the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, but not in court, a federal appeals court has ruled.

The decision by the U.S. Federal Circuit Court of Appeals on Wednesday left in place a $6.4 million damage award in favor of medical device maker Hologic Inc against Minerva Surgical Inc in a patent infringement dispute over endometrial ablation devices. But the panel ruled that Hologic could not get an injunction against Minerva’s future sales of the devices.

