IN BRIEF: Facebook's 'prevailing party' status in IP case does not win SCOTUS review

The U.S. Supreme Court declined Monday to hear a case involving Facebook Inc on what constitutes a “prevailing party” in a patent case.

The court, following its usual practice, did not give any reason for denying a petition for certiorari by patent holding company B.E. Technology LLC, seeking review of a ruling by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit that the firm should reimburse Facebook for $4,000 in court costs.

