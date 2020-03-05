MIT researchers' AI start-up claims Facebook misused trade secrets

A start-up founded by two Massachusetts Institute of Technology researchers is suing Facebook Inc, alleging the social media giant has stolen and made public technology that could “revolutionize” the field of artificial intelligence.

In a lawsuit filed on Wednesday in Boston federal court, Neural Magic Inc accused Facebook and Aleksandar Zlateski, a former employee who decamped to Facebook last year, of misappropriating computer algorithms that form the heart of the start-up’s business.

