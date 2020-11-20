Federal Circuit wipes out wave-tech firm’s win on patent-assignment clause

An employment agreement that required a surf-simulation designer to assign the company his patents on any related inventions he conceived after leaving the firm is void under California law, a federal appeals court has held.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit on Thursday overturned a ruling by a federal judge in San Diego, who found last year that Whitewater West Industries, a Canadian manufacturer of water-park attractions, was the rightful holder of three patents on inventions that Richard Alleshouse and his new business partner developed after founding Pacific Surf Designs in 2012.

