Biden's Federal Circuit nominee brings patent expertise, diversity

President Joe Biden announced his intent to nominate Perkins Coie intellectual property litigator Tiffany Cunningham to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit on Tuesday, potentially making her the court’s first Black judge in its nearly 40-year history.

The Federal Circuit is the only federal appeals court to have never had a Black judge. If Cunningham is confirmed by the U.S. Senate, her appointment would also create an even six-to-six split between male and female Federal Circuit judges.

