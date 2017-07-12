Judge says Par's planned Prepopik generic infringes Ferring patents

A federal judge in Delaware ruled on Tuesday that Par Pharmaceutical's planned generic version of the colonoscopy drug Prepopik infringes two patents held by the drug's brandname manufacturer, Ferring Pharmaceuticals.

The ruling by U.S. District Judge Richard Andrews in Wilmington was a setback for Par, a unit of Endo International Plc, which was the first to apply to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to market a generic version of Prepopik.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2ubyI0o