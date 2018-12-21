Ferring loses bid for fees after prevailing in Prepopik patent case

A federal judge has denied Ferring Pharmaceuticals request for attorneys’ fees after successfully suing Par Pharmaceutical for patent infringement over its planned generic version of Ferring colonoscopy drug Prepopik.

U.S. District Judge Richard Andrews in Delaware said in an opinion issued Thursday that Par’s defense against the lawsuit was not “so substantively weak as to render this case exceptional” in way that would meriting an award of attorneys’ fees.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2AaASPQ