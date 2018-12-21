Westlaw News
December 21, 2018 / 9:41 PM / in 2 hours

Ferring loses bid for fees after prevailing in Prepopik patent case

Brendan Pierson

1 Min Read

A federal judge has denied Ferring Pharmaceuticals request for attorneys’ fees after successfully suing Par Pharmaceutical for patent infringement over its planned generic version of Ferring colonoscopy drug Prepopik.

U.S. District Judge Richard Andrews in Delaware said in an opinion issued Thursday that Par’s defense against the lawsuit was not “so substantively weak as to render this case exceptional” in way that would meriting an award of attorneys’ fees.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2AaASPQ

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below