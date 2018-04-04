FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Westlaw News
April 4, 2018 / 12:15 AM / Updated 19 hours ago

Ferring may proceed with case over Gavis' proposed generic Prepopik

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

Ferring Pharmaceuticals may proceed with a lawsuit seeking a declaration that generic pharmaceutical maker Gavis Pharmaceuticals LLC infringed patents covering pre-colonoscopy drug Prepopik, a federal magistrate judge has ruled.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Mary Pat Thynge in Wilmington, Delaware, on Monday rejected arguments Ferring’s claims should be tossed since Gavis’ application to produce a generic version of Prepopik has not been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and no imminent threat of infringement existed.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2q55FIU

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.