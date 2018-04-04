Ferring may proceed with case over Gavis' proposed generic Prepopik

Ferring Pharmaceuticals may proceed with a lawsuit seeking a declaration that generic pharmaceutical maker Gavis Pharmaceuticals LLC infringed patents covering pre-colonoscopy drug Prepopik, a federal magistrate judge has ruled.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Mary Pat Thynge in Wilmington, Delaware, on Monday rejected arguments Ferring’s claims should be tossed since Gavis’ application to produce a generic version of Prepopik has not been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and no imminent threat of infringement existed.

