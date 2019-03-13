Judge upholds verdict clearing Juniper of infringing Finjan patent

A federal judge has upheld a jury’s finding that cybersecurity company Juniper Networks Inc did not infringe a claim in a malware detection patent held by licensing company Finjan Inc.

U.S. District Judge William Alsup in San Francisco federal court ruled Monday that “there exists substantial evidence supporting the jury’s verdict of noninfringement,” rejecting Finjan’s argument to set aside the verdict as unsupported by the evidence and enter judgment of infringement.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2HgjK0s