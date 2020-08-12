IP firm founders predict 'onslaught' of ethics issues for lawyers under pressure

Michael McCabe’s career in intellectual property law - and his special niche in IP ethics - has taken him in an out of Big Law, academia, boutique firms and his own solo shop in Washington D.C., McCabe Law, which he ran for the last three years.

Now he’s launching a new firm with Emil Ali, a lawyer on the other side of the country with experience on both sides of the practice - including investigating and prosecuting attorney misconduct at the U.S. Patent and Trademark office.

