4th Circ offers Bayer some relief in long-running trademark tussle over Flanax

Bayer Consumer Care AG will have another shot at getting damages from Belmora LLC in a false advertising lawsuit over the painkiller brand name Flanax, after a federal appeals court ruled that a district court wrongly applied a state law statute of limitations to the Lanham Act in dismissing the case as time-barred.

A unanimous panel of the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Tuesday ordered a federal judge in Alexandria, Virginia instead to apply the doctrine of laches in reconsidering whether the case can go forward. The court affirmed the lower court’s decision that Belmora misused Bayer’s trademark by selling naproxen sodium painkillers in the United States under the name Flanax, which Bayer had trademarked in Mexico.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/3cxrCcM