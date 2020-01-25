Westlaw News
January 25, 2020 / 12:07 AM / Updated 3 hours ago

D.C. Circuit revives First Amendment challenge to anti-sex trafficking bill

Jan Wolfe

1 Min Read

A U.S. appeals court on Friday revived a constitutional challenge to a 2018 law aimed at curbing illegal sex trafficking on the internet, handing a victory to groups that say the legislation leads to censorship of lawful online content.

Reversing a lower court judge, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit said an activist for sex workers and an Oregon-based massage therapist have standing to challenge the legislation, known as FOSTA, on First Amendment grounds.

